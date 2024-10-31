Awareness seminar on youth participation in elections held

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) District Election Commissioner Office Shaheed Benazirabad organized an awareness seminar on youth participation in the electoral process at Government Boys Degree College Nawabshah on Thursday.

Addressing the seminar District Election Commissioner Muhammad Yousaf Majidano emphasised the importance of voting and the role of youth in the electoral process.

He stated that the Election Commission of Pakistan has instructed organising seminars in educational institutions to raise awareness among youth about voting significance.

Majidano urged students to support the Election Commission in spreading awareness about voting importance and registration in their communities, ensuring maximum voter enrolment.

The seminar was also addressed by College Principal Mazmil Zahoor Gajar and Lecturer Zafarullah Jamali. A large number of faculty members and students attended the event.