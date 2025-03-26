Open Menu

Awareness Seminar On Youth Participation In Electoral Process Held

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2025 | 09:10 PM

Awareness seminar on youth participation in electoral process held

An awareness seminar on youth participation in the electoral process was organized by the District Election Commissioner's Office, at Government Degree College, Qazi Ahmed

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) An awareness seminar on youth participation in the electoral process was organized by the District Election Commissioner's Office, at Government Degree College, Qazi Ahmed.

Addressing the seminar, District Election Commissioner Muhammad Yousuf Majeedano emphasized that, under the special directives of the Election Commission of Pakistan, awareness seminars are being held in various educational institutions across the district.

The objective is to educate the younger generation about voter registration and the importance of voting.

He urged the youth to assist in raising awareness within their communities regarding voter registration and the significance of casting their votes, ensuring maximum voter participation in the electoral process.

The seminar was also addressed by College Principal Asghar Ali Majeedano, Assistant Professor Sardar Ali, and Lecturer Benazir. The event witnessed a large participation of students, teachers, and notable attendees.

APP/rzq/mwq

Recent Stories

Parkin announces Variable Parking Tariff Policy in ..

Parkin announces Variable Parking Tariff Policy in Dubai

52 seconds ago
 Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces ..

Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces scholarships

1 minute ago
 DC chairs meeting regarding disbursement financial ..

DC chairs meeting regarding disbursement financial aid

7 minutes ago
 Next50 discusses UAE companies' access to investme ..

Next50 discusses UAE companies' access to investment opportunities in new econom ..

16 minutes ago
 Haroon Akhtar chairs meeting to enhance USC perfor ..

Haroon Akhtar chairs meeting to enhance USC performance

6 minutes ago
 Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin K ..

Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur orders robe into ..

6 minutes ago
Demolition of bunkers continues in Kurram, 932 bun ..

Demolition of bunkers continues in Kurram, 932 bunkers destroyed so far

6 minutes ago
 Senate body reviews major infrastructure projects

Senate body reviews major infrastructure projects

6 minutes ago
 Spring holidays announced for all KP schools

Spring holidays announced for all KP schools

6 minutes ago
 KP shifts private institutions’ exam centers to ..

KP shifts private institutions’ exam centers to govt colleges

6 minutes ago
 BRT corruption proceedings against Pervez Khattak, ..

BRT corruption proceedings against Pervez Khattak, Shahab Ali Shah halted

6 minutes ago
 CII marks 50 years of service to constitutional, r ..

CII marks 50 years of service to constitutional, religious framework

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan