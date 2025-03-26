Awareness Seminar On Youth Participation In Electoral Process Held
Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2025 | 09:10 PM
An awareness seminar on youth participation in the electoral process was organized by the District Election Commissioner's Office, at Government Degree College, Qazi Ahmed
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) An awareness seminar on youth participation in the electoral process was organized by the District Election Commissioner's Office, at Government Degree College, Qazi Ahmed.
Addressing the seminar, District Election Commissioner Muhammad Yousuf Majeedano emphasized that, under the special directives of the Election Commission of Pakistan, awareness seminars are being held in various educational institutions across the district.
The objective is to educate the younger generation about voter registration and the importance of voting.
He urged the youth to assist in raising awareness within their communities regarding voter registration and the significance of casting their votes, ensuring maximum voter participation in the electoral process.
The seminar was also addressed by College Principal Asghar Ali Majeedano, Assistant Professor Sardar Ali, and Lecturer Benazir. The event witnessed a large participation of students, teachers, and notable attendees.
