Open Menu

Awareness Seminar “Online Protection Of Children” Hled

Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Awareness seminar “Online Protection of Children” hled

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) A seminar titled 'Online Protection of Children' was organised by the Department of Social Welfare, in collaboration with UNICEF, at the University of Agriculture, here on Friday.

The seminar was attended by the Divisional Director Social Welfare and Baitul Mal Khalida Rafique, Child Protection Officer/UNICEF Azlan Butt, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof Dr. Babar Shahbaz, Chairperson Department of Sociology Dr. Sadaf Mahmood and Assistant Director Social Welfare Muhammad Tayyab Bhatti.

The speakers emphasized the need to provide a safe environment to children and organize awareness seminars at the community level as well.

They said that children are facing problems like cyberbullying and harassment in the online world, which require coordinated measures to address.

On this occasion, Divisional Director Social Welfare Mrs. Khalida Rafique said that online protection of children in the digital era is our collective responsibility. Parents, teachers and the community must work together to create awareness so that we can provide a safe environment for our children.

Child Protection Officer/UNICEF Azlan Butt said that the Punjab government, in collaboration with UNICEF, the Department of Social Welfare, educational institutions and NGOs, has launched an awareness campaign for online protection of children, which aims to protect children from all kinds of online threats.

Recent Stories

Yango Group showcases its SuperApp at Pakistan lar ..

Yango Group showcases its SuperApp at Pakistan largest tech conference ITCN Asia ..

34 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed opens new homes for families in S ..

Sultan bin Ahmed opens new homes for families in Sri Lanka

55 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses MBZUAI inau ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses MBZUAI inaugural Honorary Doctorate confe ..

2 hours ago
 WETEX expands global partnerships in clean, renewa ..

WETEX expands global partnerships in clean, renewable energy

2 hours ago
 UAE solidifies role as key player in global touris ..

UAE solidifies role as key player in global tourism

2 hours ago
 MoEI begins AED750 million Emirates Road enhanceme ..

MoEI begins AED750 million Emirates Road enhancement project

2 hours ago
UAE organises medical camp for treatment of childr ..

UAE organises medical camp for treatment of children in Comoros

3 hours ago
 Dubai Chambers, Confederation of Indian Industry t ..

Dubai Chambers, Confederation of Indian Industry to strengthen economic relation ..

3 hours ago
 Awqaf Dubai grows educational endowments portfolio ..

Awqaf Dubai grows educational endowments portfolio to AED472 million in 2025

4 hours ago
 TikTok influencers face trouble over aleged illega ..

TikTok influencers face trouble over aleged illegal promotions

4 hours ago
 PSX surges to record high as dollar weakens in int ..

PSX surges to record high as dollar weakens in interbank market

4 hours ago
 At least 11 of a family killed, 3 injured in Dera ..

At least 11 of a family killed, 3 injured in Dera Ismail Khan road accident

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan