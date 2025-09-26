Awareness Seminar “Online Protection Of Children” Hled
Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2025 | 05:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) A seminar titled 'Online Protection of Children' was organised by the Department of Social Welfare, in collaboration with UNICEF, at the University of Agriculture, here on Friday.
The seminar was attended by the Divisional Director Social Welfare and Baitul Mal Khalida Rafique, Child Protection Officer/UNICEF Azlan Butt, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof Dr. Babar Shahbaz, Chairperson Department of Sociology Dr. Sadaf Mahmood and Assistant Director Social Welfare Muhammad Tayyab Bhatti.
The speakers emphasized the need to provide a safe environment to children and organize awareness seminars at the community level as well.
They said that children are facing problems like cyberbullying and harassment in the online world, which require coordinated measures to address.
On this occasion, Divisional Director Social Welfare Mrs. Khalida Rafique said that online protection of children in the digital era is our collective responsibility. Parents, teachers and the community must work together to create awareness so that we can provide a safe environment for our children.
Child Protection Officer/UNICEF Azlan Butt said that the Punjab government, in collaboration with UNICEF, the Department of Social Welfare, educational institutions and NGOs, has launched an awareness campaign for online protection of children, which aims to protect children from all kinds of online threats.
Elderly man safely rescued from well
