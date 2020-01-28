Awareness seminar organized on 'Haq Haqdar Tak'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :An awareness seminar titled 'Haq Haqdar Tak' was held at a local hotel on Tuesday, under the aegis of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Addressing on the occasion, National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) Director Asrar Ahmed Khan said that Pakistan was among the top charity donation countries, however, generous people should donate their charities and alms to those people after confirming that the person who are receiving charity was deserving or not.

He said that people should donate only those people or institutions which were using donations and charity amounts for welfare purposes.

The aim of organizing seminar was to create awareness among the well-to-do about charity; he said and added that intolerance was on the rise in the society which was very dangerous.

He also stressed the need for changing social behaviour, promotion of tolerance and brotherhood in the society.

Project Manager Khurram Shehzad and others also spoke on the occasion.