Awareness seminar regarding breast cancer held at IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Directorate of Women Health Care and Maternity Home, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur organized an awareness seminar on breast cancer for female students, faculty members, and officers.

The seminar was chaired by the Dean Faculty of Chemical and Biological Sciences Prof. Dr. Shazia Anjum. In her address, she said that October is generally considered a month of breast cancer awareness, and it's an effort to raise awareness and reduce the stigma of breast cancer through education on symptoms and treatment.

We can educate our female students and employees who can spread the message in the community and protect our loved ones. Director of Women Health Care and Maternity Home Dr. Sheikh Safeena Sidiq welcomed the guest speakers, students, and faculty members.

In her address, she talked about the services and the facilities of Women's Health Care and Maternity Home. Assistant Professor Dr.

Farhat-ul-Ann Tayyaba and Breast and General Surgeon, Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital Dr. Fatima Arshad delivered a lecture on breast cancer awareness.

They said that Pakistan has the highest incidence of breast cancer in Asia. An estimated 1 in 9 women may develop breast cancer in their lifetime. Breast cancer is increasing in the age group of 30 to 40 years and is behaving very aggressively.

According to new estimates, 83,000 cases are being reported annually, and 40,000 deaths are being reported in Pakistan.

Early detection and consultation with the doctor can save lives. Additional Director of Women Health Care and Maternity Home Associate Professor Dr. Samina Ejaz delivered a vote of thanks. Chairperson Department of Botany Prof. Dr. Nargis Naz, Dr. Zarmina and Dr. Sheema Sadia Medical Officers, Fatima Muzahir Deputy Registrar Public Affairs, and a large number of female faculty members, officers, staff, and students attended the seminar.