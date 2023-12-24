Open Menu

Awareness Seminar Stressed Public Role In Budgeting

Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Chitral, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) The Center of Peace and Development and Initiatives (CPDI), the Citizen Network for Budget Accountability (CNBA), and the Young Star Development Organization (YSDO) on Sunday organized an awareness seminar in Chitral that emphasized the public role in budgeting.

According to the YSDO officials, Councilor Zahir Khan highlighted the importance of aligning budget allocations with public interests.

YSDO Chairman, Asfandiar Khan, emphasized the ongoing efforts to raise awareness in Chitral districts and said that the event was aimed to enhance transparency and ensure taxpayer funds address community needs.

The United Nations (UN) official, Kamal Abdul Jameel, endorsed the global commitment to advocating for people's rights. The seminar concluded with a call for increased transparency and public participation in the budgeting process.

