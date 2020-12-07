Awareness seminar to mark National Voter Day held

RAWALPINDI,Dec 7(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :To mark "National Voter Day" a seminar was held at Regional Election Commission office here on Monday in commemoration of first general elections of Pakistan held on December 7,1970.

Addressing the seminar,Regional Election Commission Rawalpindi Division Nazar Abbass emphasized for strengthening of democratic process in the country.

He said that there is need to educate the people about the use of right of vote effectively and wisely as the turn-out in elections make their vote count for the right candidates.

Nazar said that the purpose of commemorating the day was to create awareness among the general public with regard to importance of vote and inclusion of all segments of the society in electoral process.

District Election Commissioners, Irfan Kausar,Shaheen Ghazal and people from various walks of life attended the seminar.