UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Awareness Seminar To Mark National Voter Day Held

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 07:30 PM

Awareness seminar to mark National Voter Day held

RAWALPINDI,Dec 7(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :To mark "National Voter Day" a seminar was held at Regional Election Commission office here on Monday in commemoration of first general elections of Pakistan held on December 7,1970.

Addressing the seminar,Regional Election Commission Rawalpindi Division Nazar Abbass emphasized for strengthening of democratic process in the country.

He said that there is need to educate the people about the use of right of vote effectively and wisely as the turn-out in elections make their vote count for the right candidates.

Nazar said that the purpose of commemorating the day was to create awareness among the general public with regard to importance of vote and inclusion of all segments of the society in electoral process.

District Election Commissioners, Irfan Kausar,Shaheen Ghazal and people from various walks of life attended the seminar.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Rawalpindi December All From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Police and ADDA launch AI system for aut ..

46 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Participates in the Seventh ..

2 hours ago

Man beaten by Maryam Nawaz’s guards for touching ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Customs displays eight advanced technologica ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Free Zone introduces new packages for IT com ..

2 hours ago

The most favorite areas of PM in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.