Awareness seminar to mark the "World Egg Day" held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :To mark World Egg Day an awareness seminar was held at Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI)to highlight the use of eggs in food and their effectiveness.

Giving a detailed presentation, General Manager Sadiq Feeds Dr Gulraiz Ahmed informed the participants about the importance of nutrition and the use of eggs in food, adding there were many misconceptions among the people regarding the use of chicken and eggs in the diet which can be removed through awareness and information.

On the occasion, RCCI President Nadeem Rauf said that the poultry industry in the country has now become an industry worth around Rs 1200 billion.

"By developing this industry, exports can be increased" he added.

He demanded the government to reduce the rates of poultry feed and machinery so that poultry could be cheaper in the country and the industry could flourish.

Rauf said that eggs and poultry used to be the cheapest source of protein but now both were out of reach of the common man due to inflation.

"The government needs to reduce taxes and duty rates to balance the prices of poultry products" he added.

At the end, the chief guest distributed prizes among the winners of the egg dishes and painting competition.