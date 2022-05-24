UrduPoint.com

Awareness Seminar To Save Youth From Addiction Held At Government Post Graduate College Samundri

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2022 | 12:13 AM

Awareness seminar to save youth from addiction held at Government Post Graduate College Samundri

An awareness seminar to save the young generation from menace of addiction was held at Government Post Graduate College, Samundri on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :An awareness seminar to save the young generation from menace of addiction was held at Government Post Graduate College, Samundri on Monday.

Deputy Director Social Welfare Ayesha Jamil presided over the function while Psychologist Ghulam Mustafa Niazi, Assistant Director Anti Narcotics Force Salman Hundal, President Anjuman-i-Anti-Narcotics Muhammad Anwar and a large number of students attended the seminar.

The Deputy Director Social Welfare said that addiction was a menace and collective efforts were needed by all segments of the society for its complete eradication from the society.

She urged the NGOs (Non-Governmental Organisations) to play their active role to save the society from this curse and for the bright future of the youngsters.

She said, "We should take effective measures to stop addiction among youth," adding, this habit pushed humans into depths.

She urged the student to focus on their education for their bright future.

Psychologist Ghulam Mustafa Niazi said that a rehabilitation center was functional for the treatment of addicts at DHQ hospital where counseling was being provided to addicts for grooming them as useful citizens.

Assistant Director ANF also highlighted the details of legal action so far taken against drug peddlers.

Related Topics

Education Student Young Samundri Post All From Government

Recent Stories

UAF Vice Chancellor for strengthening agricultural ..

UAF Vice Chancellor for strengthening agricultural sector on modern scientific t ..

3 minutes ago
 Pindi Police unearths dacoity-cum-murder case, rec ..

Pindi Police unearths dacoity-cum-murder case, recovers millions of looted amoun ..

3 minutes ago
 Turkey's Position on NATO Expansion Not Hostile to ..

Turkey's Position on NATO Expansion Not Hostile to Alliance - Erdogan

3 minutes ago
 New DC Faisalabad assumes charge

New DC Faisalabad assumes charge

3 minutes ago
 NCHR launches fact finding report on minority righ ..

NCHR launches fact finding report on minority rights

8 minutes ago
 US Offered $10Mln for 'Evidence' of Russian Intell ..

US Offered $10Mln for 'Evidence' of Russian Intelligence Role in Hack Attacks - ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.