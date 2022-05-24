Awareness seminar to save youth from addiction held at Government Post Graduate College Samundri

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :An awareness seminar to save the young generation from menace of addiction was held at Government Post Graduate College, Samundri on Monday.

Deputy Director Social Welfare Ayesha Jamil presided over the function while Psychologist Ghulam Mustafa Niazi, Assistant Director Anti Narcotics Force Salman Hundal, President Anjuman-i-Anti-Narcotics Muhammad Anwar and a large number of students attended the seminar.

The Deputy Director Social Welfare said that addiction was a menace and collective efforts were needed by all segments of the society for its complete eradication from the society.

She urged the NGOs (Non-Governmental Organisations) to play their active role to save the society from this curse and for the bright future of the youngsters.

She said, "We should take effective measures to stop addiction among youth," adding, this habit pushed humans into depths.

She urged the student to focus on their education for their bright future.

Psychologist Ghulam Mustafa Niazi said that a rehabilitation center was functional for the treatment of addicts at DHQ hospital where counseling was being provided to addicts for grooming them as useful citizens.

Assistant Director ANF also highlighted the details of legal action so far taken against drug peddlers.