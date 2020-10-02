UrduPoint.com
Awareness Seminar, Walk Held On Cardiac Diseases

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 07:33 PM

Awareness seminar, walk held on cardiac diseases

Peshawar Medical College (PMC) in collaboration with Kuwait Teaching Hospital here Friday arranged a seminar and walk on cardiac diseases with an aim to create awareness regarding symptoms and causes of the heart attack

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Peshawar Medical College (PMC) in collaboration with Kuwait Teaching Hospital here Friday arranged a seminar and walk on cardiac diseases with an aim to create awareness regarding symptoms and causes of the heart attack.

Dr. Tahir Shah and Dr Rauf delivered lectures on ischemic cardiac disease, pathology, besides diagnoses, prevention, and treatment of diseases.

They stressed for maintaining diabetes, blood pressure, cholesterol, and avoiding smoking.

They informed the participants that healthy exercise on daily basis and avoid use of sugar, salt, and ghee can bring positive change in our lives. They said with following of Islamic teachings we can control obesity.

It is worth mentioning here that like other parts of the country, World Heart Day has also been celebrated here in provincial metropolis under World Health Organization on September 29.

