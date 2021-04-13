UrduPoint.com
Awareness Session About Helpline, Road Safety Held In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 04:14 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) ::Punjab Highway Patrolling police Faisalabad region organized an awareness session about helpline, road safety & traffic rules and coronavirus SOPs at a private college here on Tuesday.

Incharge PHP mobile education unit Rizwan Bhatti during his lecture said, "We can save ourselves on highways by adopting preventive measures".

He said that wearing face masks, observing social distance of minimum 6 feet, avoiding going in public gatherings, and washing and sanitizing hands were the basic preventives which could save from corona pandemic.

Providing information about patrolling police helpline 1124, he said that patrolling police were providing quick help to people in emergency and controlling crimes on highways.

He said that if anyone facing difficulty while travelling on highways, he should call at 1124 for help.

He also provided tips to participants about traffic rules, importance of seat belts, helmets, side mirrors,indicator lights and disadvantages of cell phones during driving and doing wheelie.

