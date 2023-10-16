Awareness session against plastic pollution held

An awareness session against plastic pollution was held in the Hangu district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) An awareness session against plastic pollution was held in the Hangu district.

Faraz Ahmad, a Teaching Excellence and Achievement program alumnus, conducted a "Plastic-Free Campus: Reducing Plastic Waste and Promoting Recycling" information session that was attended by a cross-section of the society.

The seminar was part of a Pakistan-US Alumni Network small grants program.

The program was aimed to raise awareness about environmental challenges through seminars at secondary schools and colleges.

Faculty members, academia and students besides civil society attended.