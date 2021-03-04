UrduPoint.com
Awareness Session Held

Thu 04th March 2021

Awareness session held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :An awareness session titled 'Role of religious personalities for preventive violence against Children' was held by the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) here on Thursday.

Advisor CPWB Advocate Mohsin Malik, Chairman Central Ulema Council Sahibzada Zahid Mahmood Qasmi, CPWB Officer Ijaz Aslam Dogar, Sahibzada Qari Abdul Rehman Qadri, Pastor Irshad Parkash, Pastor Wasil Gill and others participated in the session.

Mohsin Malik said that the government was taking measures to control violence against children and their protection besides ensuring children rights and providing them basic necessities.

Sahibzada Zahid Mahmood Qasmi said that children needed full attention and love of parentsand relatives. He lauded efforts of the CPWB and said full coordination would be extended tothe CPWB for welfare of needy, shelterless and deprived children.

