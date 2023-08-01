Open Menu

Awareness Session Held

Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2023 | 08:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :The department of Social Welfare and Baitul Mal held an awareness session to highlight negative aspects of bonded labour and human smuggling, here on Tuesday.

In-charge Darul Aman Sofia Rizwan, Psychologist, teachers, doctors, and women participated in the session.

Sofia Rizwan said that civil society cooperation was imperative to control social evils like bonded labour and human smuggling. She also sensitized the women about human smuggling laws and punishments.

She also urged the role of every person for the elimination of heinous crimes from society.

