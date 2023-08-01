Awareness session held

The department of Social Welfare and Baitul Mal held an awareness session to highlight negative aspects of bonded labour and human smuggling, here on Tuesda

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :The department of Social Welfare and Baitul Mal held an awareness session to highlight negative aspects of bonded labour and human smuggling, here on Tuesday.

In-charge Darul Aman Sofia Rizwan, Psychologist, teachers, doctors, and women participated in the session.

Sofia Rizwan said that civil society cooperation was imperative to control social evils like bonded labour and human smuggling. She also sensitized the women about human smuggling laws and punishments.

She also urged the role of every person for the elimination of heinous crimes from society.