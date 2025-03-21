Open Menu

Awareness Session Held At IUB On World Consumer Rights Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Awareness session held at IUB on World Consumer Rights Day

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The University College of Art and Design of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) organised an awareness session to commemorate the World Consumers Rights Day 2025.

The event aimed to educate students about their rights as consumers and promote responsible consumption practices. More than 70 students participated in the interactive session, which featured discussions, presentations, and activities focused on consumer rights and responsibilities. The event provided a platform for students to engage with experts and peers, sharing experiences and gaining insights into the importance of informed consumption.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal University College of Art and Design Dr.

Farhana Altaf Qureshi emphasized the significance of consumer awareness, saying that as responsible citizens, it is essential for us to understand our rights and responsibilities as consumers. This awareness session is a step towards empowering our students to make informed choices and promote a culture of responsible consumption. The event was part of University College of Art and Design's ongoing efforts to promote social awareness and responsibility among its students. By observing World Consumer Rights Day, the university reaffirmed its commitment to fostering a culture of informed consumption and civic engagement.

