Awareness Session Held On Heatwave Prevention At Jamia Masjid Mitiari

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Awareness session held on heatwave prevention at Jamia Masjid Mitiari

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh Friday organized an awareness session regarding heatwave prevention at the Jamia Masjid Matiari.

On this occasion, he appealed to the citizens to adopt precautionary measures during the heatwave days. He emphasized the importance of protecting vulnerable individuals, including children, elderly, pregnant women and disabled persons from the heat.

The Deputy Commissioner advised outdoor workers, especially those involved in construction and working in Anaaj Mandi, to take a break from 1 pm to 3 pm. He also requested that mosques remain open after the Zuhar prayers to provide a cool place for workers and travelers to rest and to access water easily.

Citizens applauded the DC's initiative and expressed their commitment to cooperate in implementing the instructions and guidelines for preventing heatstroke.

