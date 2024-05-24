Awareness Session Held On Heatwave Prevention At Jamia Masjid Mitiari
Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2024 | 04:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh Friday organized an awareness session regarding heatwave prevention at the Jamia Masjid Matiari.
On this occasion, he appealed to the citizens to adopt precautionary measures during the heatwave days. He emphasized the importance of protecting vulnerable individuals, including children, elderly, pregnant women and disabled persons from the heat.
The Deputy Commissioner advised outdoor workers, especially those involved in construction and working in Anaaj Mandi, to take a break from 1 pm to 3 pm. He also requested that mosques remain open after the Zuhar prayers to provide a cool place for workers and travelers to rest and to access water easily.
Citizens applauded the DC's initiative and expressed their commitment to cooperate in implementing the instructions and guidelines for preventing heatstroke.
Recent Stories
Shahid Afridi named as ICC T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador
LHC moved against ban on court reporting
PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 points
PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s mining sector
Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024
Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister
Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Balochistan: Pirkani
SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah
Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum
Baloch youth being misled through baseless propaganda: Bugti
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Comedian Rangeela remembered on death anniversary3 minutes ago
-
Alarming rise in HR violations in IIOJK since Aug 20193 minutes ago
-
Magistrates to enforce new roti price3 minutes ago
-
PM calls for efforts to protect Markhor, other species for sustainable future13 minutes ago
-
Faisalabad Municipal Corporation purchases Rs 150m machinery13 minutes ago
-
Driving licence branch to remain closed till 27th23 minutes ago
-
DC visits cattle market, reviews arrangements23 minutes ago
-
Commissioner alerts relevant agencies to get ready for upcoming monsoons23 minutes ago
-
300 tons of Zamzam water supplied daily to Prophet's Mosque23 minutes ago
-
Agriculture dept seizes 65000 kg smuggled sulfur worth over Rs 98.6m, two held23 minutes ago
-
Rescue-1122 mock exercise for expected floods32 minutes ago
-
18 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted32 minutes ago