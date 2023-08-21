Awareness session held on "Women Social Entrepreneurship held " Isra University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ):Isra University's Department of Management Sciences arranged a compelling awareness session centered around "WISE (Women Initiatives in Social Entrepreneurship)," by the School of Leadership Foundation (SoLF), in collaboration with UNDP Pakistan and Jazz here on Monday.

Addressing the Seminar Dr. Kinza Yousfani, Chairperson of the Department, emphasized the significance of comprehending social entrepreneurship's impact on the business landscape.

Distinguished trainer Dr. Anmol Zahra, the visionary behind Health Matters and a seasoned Training and Development Consultant from Karachi, Pakistan.

inspire and guide female students toward embracing social entrepreneurship's transformative potential. Stressing the role of social entrepreneurs in shaping society, Dr. Zahra ignited enthusiasm among attendees.

The session was thoughtfully organized by Syeda Hadia supported by Mahnoor Laghari, and Monaima Shaikh, faculty member of the Department of Management Sciences. The session was attended by female business undergraduates and honoured faculty members.