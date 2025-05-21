Open Menu

Awareness Session Held To Boost Polio Campaign In Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Awareness session held to boost polio campaign in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) An awareness session was organized in the Matani Subdivision here to strengthen the ongoing polio eradication campaign and enhance public understanding of its importance.

The session was attended by administrative officers, local public representatives, polio workers, revenue staff, and members of the local community. Participants were briefed on the objectives of the current anti-polio drive, the critical importance of vaccination, and the need for consistent administration of polio drops to children.

The event also recognized the dedication and sacrifices of frontline workers operating in Matani. Their tireless efforts in reaching every child, often under challenging circumstances, were acknowledged and applauded.

Certificates of appreciation were distributed to outstanding performers and key partners for their significant contributions to the campaign.

Officials reiterated that public cooperation remains vital to eradicating polio and called on all stakeholders to continue supporting the mission for a polio-free Pakistan.

