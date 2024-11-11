Awareness Session held to discuss the importance of KP RTPS

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) An engaging awareness session was organized for young female students to discuss the essential role of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Right to Public Services (RTPS) Commission in promoting good governance, transparency, and citizen empowerment.

The session was led by Qamar Naseem, Ambassador for the RTPS Commission in Peshawar District, with enthusiastic participation from students from various colleges and universities in Peshawar.

The session underscored the vision and mission of the RTPS Commission, emphasizing its commitment to improve good governance through responsiveness, transparency, effectiveness, efficiency, and accountability.

Established under the KP Right to Public Services Act 2014, the RTPS Commission aimed to ensure citizens have timely access to essential public services as a matter of right.

It also held government functionaries accountable, imposing penalties for delays, refusals, or deficiencies in service delivery.

Speaking at the session, Qamar Naseem highlighted the importance of the RTPS Commission in enhancing public service delivery across KP.

"The Right to Public Services Commission is a transformative initiative empowering citizens, especially those who have long been undeserved.

"

"With this Commission, people now have a pathway to access essential services efficiently and transparently. It’s about putting people at the center of governance and holding institutions accountable," he added.

Participants were informed about the process for lodging complaints and seeking recourse if public services were not provided within specified time limits.

The Commission also compensated citizens if they failed to receive the desired services within the prescribed timeframe, making it a vital resource for all, particularly marginalized groups.

Laiba Yousafzai, a student from Peshawar who attended the session, highlighted the potential impact of the RTPS Commission on youth and women.

"The RTPS Commission is invaluable for youth, especially women and girls, who often face challenges in accessing basic services," she added.

"This platform provides us with an opportunity to demand accountability and transparency, ensuring that everyone, regardless of gender or background, receives the services they deserve,” she further said.

The session aimed to create a greater understanding of the RTPS Commission’s services and how citizens could use this mechanism to overcome barriers to accessing public services.