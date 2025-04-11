Awareness Session Held To Support Women Working In Brick Kilns
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The Women Development Department and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) organized an awareness session in Tando Hyder with the collaboration of Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC) to empower women working in brick kilns by connecting them with government and non-government institutions.
The event aimed to provide these women with information about their legal rights, access to social services and opportunities for financial and vocational support. Many female brick kiln workers face harsh working conditions, lack of legal protections and limited access to education and healthcare facilities.
Senior psychologist Women Development Department Sayeda Qurat ul Ain Shah highlighted government schemes designed to assist low-income women including skills development programs and microfinance opportunities.
She said that JICA emphasized the importance of sustainable livelihoods and shared success stories of similar initiatives in other regions.
While addressing the session Qurat ul Ain Shah said that "Women Development department is working to ensure women know their rights and can access the resources they deserve."
Participants expressed gratitude for the session and said this collaborative effort marks a significant move toward improving the lives of women in labor-intensive industries so that they were no longer overlooked by mainstream support systems.
