Open Menu

Awareness Session Held To Support Women Working In Brick Kilns

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Awareness session held to support women working in brick kilns

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The Women Development Department and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) organized an awareness session in Tando Hyder with the collaboration of Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC) to empower women working in brick kilns by connecting them with government and non-government institutions.

The event aimed to provide these women with information about their legal rights, access to social services and opportunities for financial and vocational support. Many female brick kiln workers face harsh working conditions, lack of legal protections and limited access to education and healthcare facilities.

Senior psychologist Women Development Department Sayeda Qurat ul Ain Shah highlighted government schemes designed to assist low-income women including skills development programs and microfinance opportunities.

She said that JICA emphasized the importance of sustainable livelihoods and shared success stories of similar initiatives in other regions.

While addressing the session Qurat ul Ain Shah said that "Women Development department is working to ensure women know their rights and can access the resources they deserve."

Participants expressed gratitude for the session and said this collaborative effort marks a significant move toward improving the lives of women in labor-intensive industries so that they were no longer overlooked by mainstream support systems.

Recent Stories

PSL 10 opening match: Lahore Qalandars set 140-run ..

PSL 10 opening match: Lahore Qalandars set 140-run target for Islamabad United

21 minutes ago
 Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

39 minutes ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

3 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

3 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

3 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

4 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

4 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

4 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan