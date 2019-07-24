Awareness session of RTS commission held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :An awareness session about Right to Service (RTS) commission was held in Garam Chashma area of Chitral under which the administration aims to create awareness among the people about the working of the commission.

Chief Commissioner Right to Service Commission Muhammad Mushtaq Jadoon was chief guest on the occasion.

District Monitoring Officer Munir Ahmed said that Right to Service Commission office was opened in Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) office in Chitral two years ago. Any citizen who has any complaint could easily access the office and file his complaint, he added.

Chief Commissioner Mushtaq Jadoon said the RTS Commission could intervene in 24 provincial departments if it received authentic complaints from citizens. He said the prime minister has now brought some Federal departments under the Commission which has further increased its value and credibility.

The chief commissioner said the basic purpose of the RTS Commission was to provide basic services to the citizens easily and save them from malpractices like bribery and searching of references and contacts in carrying out routine tasks. He said a facilitation center would be established in Garam Chashma to receive complaints from citizens about the working of the provincial departments.

Wali Muhammad, an honorary secretary of Aga Khan local council, said that until now he was unaware about the existence of RTS Commission office in Chitral. He said there is no 4g or broadband service at Tehsil Lutkoh, Garamchishma and it will be difficult for citizens to lodge their complaints. The chief commissioner told him that the complaints can reach to him through the village council secretaries.

The area people complained that the road of Garam Chashma and bridge on the river were in dilapidated condition. They said potato worth millions of rupees were transported from the area to rest of the country every year. They said potato-carrying trucks were offloaded near the bridge as the loaded trucks cannot cross the bridge. It was also revealed during the meeting that Zakat funds were not released for the last one year due to which the deserving people are suffering.

Meanwhile, the chief commissioner held a meeting with the line departments heads at council hall of Deputy Commissioner office and directed them to resolve the problems of people on priority basis.

