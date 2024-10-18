Open Menu

Awareness Session On '1000 Industrial Stitching Units'

Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Awareness session on '1000 Industrial Stitching Units'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) and Sargodha Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SWCCI) on Friday jointly organised an awareness session on '1000 Industrial Stitching Units'.

In the awareness session, women belonging to every field of life and students attended the workshop in which they were imparted training regarding stitching units so that business women could invest in this sector and produce employment for local women and skillful students.

General Secretary SWCCI Sargodha Saira Rehan said that this awareness session would definitely benefit the women who want to establish their business and students who had the skill and want to explore their abilities in industrial sector.

The SWCCI is striving and providing platform to women to encourage them for doing their own business to make them self-dependent, he added.

Monitoring Officer SMEDA Arshad Bashir gave various business ideas and imparted training regarding '1000 Industrial Stitching Units' to the participants.

