Awareness Session On Animal Rights Held

April 26, 2022

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :An awareness session on the importance of animal rights and their welfare in islam was organized at the Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

The session was organized by the Society of Animal Sciences of the university. It highlighted various aspects of animal welfare in the light of Islamic injunctions. The guest speaker of the session, Qari Dr.

Abdul Sattar, highlighted the importance of treating animals from an Islamic point of view. Dr. Musaddiq Idrees, Advisor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Animal Welfare Society, highlighted the importance of the Animal Welfare Awareness Campaign. Dean Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Dr. Khalid Mansoor also spoke in the session.

He commended the organizers for organizing the session. Certificates and shields were also distributed on the occasion. Society President Asad Ali thanked all the members.

