Awareness Session On Anti-harassment Held In University Of Malakand

Department of Law University of Malakand (UoM) in collaboration with Directorate of Students Societies here Friday organized Anti-Harassment awareness session titled 'Gender Sensitivity and Work Place Ethics'.

The session was held in education Department of the varsity and addressed by Barrister Rubab Mehdi, Regional Commissioner Federal Ombudsman Secretariat for Protection against Harassment (FOSPAH) Peshawar.

He said"FOSPAH is committed to create safe working environment that is free from harassment, abuse, intimidation and discrimination enabling workers to perform their duties with dignity and respectfully.

"He also urged people to develop sense of mutual coexistence and respect for making working environment congenial and constructive.

The event was also attended by Dean of Arts and Humanities, Prof Dr Atta ur Rehman, Dean Biological Sciences, Prof Dr Mir Azam Khan, Khurshid Alam, Doctor Maqsood ur Rehman Eshrat, Director Students Societies UoM, Jamil Anwar Abbasi, faculty members and students of Law Department.

