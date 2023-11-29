Awareness session on balanced food, dengue held

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) An awareness session about balanced food and dengue mosquitoes was held here on Wednesday.

Addressing the session, Social Welfare Officer Abid Ali said that clean, pure, and balanced food was compulsory for human health. islam is the religion of nature which has determined the basic principles of health. If a person eats twice a day by keeping hunger and making it a habit, he will never suffer any disease in his life.

He said that the main reason for increasing diseases is excessive and junk foods so we should avoid it only for the sake of our health.

About dengue, he said that the Punjab government was making efforts day and night to eliminate dengue.

He urged women to keep their homes and surroundings clean, clear stagnant water immediately and do not allow water to accumulate anywhere, in pots, refrigerator tray, water tank, etc.

General Secretary Noor Mohammad Ansari Welfare Society Muhammad Arshad Qasmi said that dengue and health sessions were being organised at all three handicraft schools, running under the aegis of the society in Ghulam Muhammad Abad area, aiming to provide awareness to students who were unable to go to schools and colleges due to different issues especially monetary constraints.

Later, dengue awareness pamphlets were also distributed.