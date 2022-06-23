UrduPoint.com

Awareness Session On "benefits Of Fortification Of Edible Oil" Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2022 | 09:56 PM

Awareness session on "benefits of fortification of edible oil" held

Nutrition International in collaboration with Punjab Food Authority held an awareness session on " benefits of fortification of edible oil, deficiency of vitamin A and D, bad impacts of loose and unrefined edible oil on human health", here Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Nutrition International in collaboration with Punjab Food Authority held an awareness session on " benefits of fortification of edible oil, deficiency of vitamin A and D, bad impacts of loose and unrefined edible oil on human health", here Thursday.

The officers of Ayyub Research, Agriculture, Food, Population Welfare, Health, education departments and representatives of trade organizations participated in the seminar.

Zonal Manager Food Fortification Programme Muhammad Irfan sensitized the participants about bad impacts of loose and unrefined cooking oil on human health. He said that nutrition international was working on quality assurance and quality control by utilizing digital technology in edible oil producing units.

He said that half of the women and children of the total population in Pakistan were facing micro-nutrients deficiency. Vitamin-A and D were on top of the list, he added.

He said that about 9.9 million people including 7.2 million women were suffering from osteoporosis disease.

He said that food fortification was an easy process to overcome the deficiency of nutrition.

Additional Director Operations Punjab Food Authority Qaisar Javed said that Punjab Food Authority was utilizing all available resources to ensure fortification of edible oil and food security.

He said that sale of loose unrefined edible oil was prohibited under the law and stern action was being taken against the elements involved in this illegal business.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Business Education Punjab Population Welfare Agriculture Oil Sale Women All From Top Million

Recent Stories

5 killed, 914 injured in 872 accidents in Punjab

5 killed, 914 injured in 872 accidents in Punjab

36 seconds ago
 Father, son critically injured over resisting robb ..

Father, son critically injured over resisting robbery

38 seconds ago
 IGP for precautionary measures to deal with possib ..

IGP for precautionary measures to deal with possible floods

40 seconds ago
 PFA sets up awareness camp for rescuers

PFA sets up awareness camp for rescuers

42 seconds ago
 Eight commercial vehicles impounded for using ille ..

Eight commercial vehicles impounded for using illegal LPG cylinders

3 minutes ago
 Govt has not withdrawn notification on minimum rat ..

Govt has not withdrawn notification on minimum rates of wages: Finance Ministry

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.