Awareness session on "benefits of fortification of edible oil" held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Nutrition International in collaboration with Punjab Food Authority held an awareness session on " benefits of fortification of edible oil, deficiency of vitamin A and D, bad impacts of loose and unrefined edible oil on human health", here Thursday.

The officers of Ayyub Research, Agriculture, Food, Population Welfare, Health, education departments and representatives of trade organizations participated in the seminar.

Zonal Manager Food Fortification Programme Muhammad Irfan sensitized the participants about bad impacts of loose and unrefined cooking oil on human health. He said that nutrition international was working on quality assurance and quality control by utilizing digital technology in edible oil producing units.

He said that half of the women and children of the total population in Pakistan were facing micro-nutrients deficiency. Vitamin-A and D were on top of the list, he added.

He said that about 9.9 million people including 7.2 million women were suffering from osteoporosis disease.

He said that food fortification was an easy process to overcome the deficiency of nutrition.

Additional Director Operations Punjab Food Authority Qaisar Javed said that Punjab Food Authority was utilizing all available resources to ensure fortification of edible oil and food security.

He said that sale of loose unrefined edible oil was prohibited under the law and stern action was being taken against the elements involved in this illegal business.