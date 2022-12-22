Awareness session on Business Incubation Program held

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :The Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC), University of Turbat (UoT) in collaboration with the National Incubation Center (NIC), Quetta conducted an awareness session on Business Incubation Program (Cohort-9) at video conference room of UoT on Thursday.

Students from different departments of the University participated in the program.

Speaking on the occasion, the resource person of the session, Syed Nasir Ahmed, Executive Manager of NIC Quetta motivated the students to participate in Cohort -9 where they would be supported and trained by the NIC team for six months.

He said,"NIC Quetta will also monitor and care for the starts up and business ideas for six months." Further, he advised the students to take part in business activities and avail maximum benefits from business opportunities available in Turbat.

Mr. Shoaib Ahmed Director Turbat Campus of BUET Khuzdar along with his faculty members attended the session.

The UoT's ORIC team members thanked all the participants at the end of the session.