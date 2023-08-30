Awareness session on cancer held at SMBBMU

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :A awareness session on "Cancer" was held on Tuesday at CMC auditorium here which was organized by the awareness committee of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana.

A cancer specialist working in the United States and the current president of SANA Dr. Maqbool Halipoto, attended the session especially Deans, Professor, Doctors, students of the CMC and other affiliated colleges attended the Seminar.

Addressing the ceremony, Vice-Chancellor SMBBMU Larkana Professor Dr. Nusrat Shah said that among other causes of cancer is not getting a timely diagnosis of the disease and consuming preserved food (frozen food). She revealed that cancer is the fatal disease.

She pointed out that the use of tobacco, alcohol, chips and low quality cold drinks are the main source of cancer.

She also said that breast cancer increasing day by day among the women. It is necessary that medical checkup and mammography test of breast may be conducted. He also said in the world owing to increasing weight the cancer is spreading.

He reveled that blood cancer is also increasing among the children of low age. He remarked that 40% cancer emerges n account of lack of awareness and careless and 60% cancer is a natural phenomenon.

Dr. Shah suggested that exercise, vegetable and fruit intake could avoid from the all types of cancers.

The Vice-Chancellor further said that we congratulate all the graduates of the College on the Golden Jubilee of Chandka Medical College.

She said reaches a certain place, it is obligatory for doctors to serve their motherland and soil.

She further said that I recently went to SANAA Convention in America, so I was very happy to see that these people have not forgotten their homeland even while living in America.

She welcomed SANA President Dr. Maqbool Ahmed Halipoto and Engineer Tufail Ahmed Memon in the university.

The Vice-Chancellor thanked the officials of SANA for awarding ten full scholarships to undergraduate students of the University by SANA.

On this occasion, SANA President Dr. Maqbool Ahmed Halipoto said that, as I am serving in America as a cancer specialist.

He said that the main cause of cancer is change in lifestyle, abundant consumption of junk and fast foods, substandard diet, soft drinks, gutka main puri.

Dr. Helipoto emphasizes more awareness than treatment.

On this occasion, Engineer Tufail Ahmed, who came from America, personally announced an annual scholarship of upto two and 2.5 lac rupees for the university.

Principal Chandka Medical College Professor Dr. Zameer Ahmed Soomro said in his address that we are not only providing medical education but also providing medical facilities.

He said we want to make Chandka Medical College a state of are college and in this regard I will ask the graduates of Chandka to come forward and strengthen our hands.

In the last, speakers urged media and civil society to create awareness against this fatal disease.

After presentations, question and answer session was held in which majority of the participants queries were replied by the cancer specialist Dr. Maqbool Ahmed Halipoto.

Later, on the occasion guests were given traditional gifts and commemorative shields by the VIC SMBBMU Larkana and Principal CMC Larkana.

Heads of all the colleges, Dean Prof. Dr. Alam Ibrahim Siddiqui, Dean Prof. Yusuf Shah, officers, faculty and a large number of students attended the session.