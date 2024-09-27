Open Menu

Awareness Session On Chevening Scholarship Program Held At SCCI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2024 | 04:10 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) A session was held by officials from the Chevening Scholarship Program by the British High Commission, providing valuable insights into opportunities available for aspiring students from Pakistan to study in the UK.

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik and Vice President Amer Majeed Sheik attended the session. SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik, in his welcome speech, said that the Chevening Scholarship Program was started in 1983, which is a big and positive step for the aspiring students to study in the UK from which talented students from all over the world are benefiting.

He said that under this scholarship program, students can benefit from a one-year master's degree program in more than 150 of the best universities in the United Kingdom. He said, "I am grateful to the British High Commission and pay tribute to them for promoting education in Pakistan and providing equal opportunities to students to pursue education abroad." Malik said that the wonderful initiative and efforts of the British High Commission would not only benefit the people individually but also help in the collective development and prosperity of Pakistan because most of the students would play an important role in the improvement and development of other sectors including the industry.

"There is no doubt that Britain is one of the important business partners of Pakistan. The British High Commission has played a very important role in establishing strong bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom and these strong relations are essential for bilateral trade, investment and growth," he added.

British High Commission Deputy Director of Communications Sneha Lala gave a detailed briefing on the Chevening Scholarship Program and asked Pakistani students to continue their efforts to benefit from it.

She said that the program is a completely merit-based program in which only students who are actually entitled will be able to benefit from the scholarship program.

The Deputy Director of Communications said that Britain is providing opportunities to students from all over the world, including Pakistan, to benefit from the scholarship program so that students can get better education and brighten the name of their country and nation globally.

A large number of students of Government College Women University (GC) Sialkot participated in the session.

Newly elected President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Ikram-ul-Haq and people from different schools of thought were also present.

