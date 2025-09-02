Awareness Session On Child Protection Laws Held At SSP Office Jamshoro
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) An awareness session on child protection laws and the vital role of the Women Development Department was held on Tuesday at the SSP Office, Jamshoro, aimed at fostering stronger collaboration between law enforcement agencies, non-governmental organizations and civil society.
The session was jointly organized by the SSP Office, Jamshoro and the Women Development Department (WDD) in collaboration with the Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC).
Addressing the participants, SSP Jamshoro Zafar Sadique Chhanga highlighted the police department’s role beyond law enforcement, stressing its service-oriented and community-based responsibilities. He said, “Protecting our most vulnerable and innocent children is the foremost duty of the state and its institutions.
This session reflects our commitment not only to uphold the rule of law but also to actively safeguard children from harm and exploitation.”
In charge of the Women Complaint Cell, Syeda Quratul Ain Shah shed light on the specific risks faced by girls and the integrated support system provided through Umeed Ghar. She explained, “Umeed Ghar is not just a shelter, it is a hub of rehabilitation, legal aid and psychological support for distressed children, particularly victims of violence and abuse. Our cell works in coordination with these facilities to ensure access to justice.”
On the occasion, SPARC representative Kashif Bajeer presented a detailed review of existing national and provincial laws related to child protection. The program was attended by ASP Complaint, police officials and representatives of relevant institutions.
