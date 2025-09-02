Open Menu

Awareness Session On Child Protection Laws Held At SSP Office Jamshoro

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Awareness session on child protection laws held at SSP office Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) An awareness session on child protection laws and the vital role of the Women Development Department was held on Tuesday at the SSP Office, Jamshoro, aimed at fostering stronger collaboration between law enforcement agencies, non-governmental organizations and civil society.

The session was jointly organized by the SSP Office, Jamshoro and the Women Development Department (WDD) in collaboration with the Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC).

Addressing the participants, SSP Jamshoro Zafar Sadique Chhanga highlighted the police department’s role beyond law enforcement, stressing its service-oriented and community-based responsibilities. He said, “Protecting our most vulnerable and innocent children is the foremost duty of the state and its institutions.

This session reflects our commitment not only to uphold the rule of law but also to actively safeguard children from harm and exploitation.”

In charge of the Women Complaint Cell, Syeda Quratul Ain Shah shed light on the specific risks faced by girls and the integrated support system provided through Umeed Ghar. She explained, “Umeed Ghar is not just a shelter, it is a hub of rehabilitation, legal aid and psychological support for distressed children, particularly victims of violence and abuse. Our cell works in coordination with these facilities to ensure access to justice.”

On the occasion, SPARC representative Kashif Bajeer presented a detailed review of existing national and provincial laws related to child protection. The program was attended by ASP Complaint, police officials and representatives of relevant institutions.

Recent Stories

vivo Launches Y400 in Pakistan with Khushhal Khan ..

Vivo Launches Y400 in Pakistan with Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador

31 minutes ago
 Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussai ..

Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussain’s rumored relationship

3 hours ago
 Indian woman finds missing husband after seven yea ..

Indian woman finds missing husband after seven years through Instagram reel

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025

7 hours ago
 UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly eart ..

UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly earthquake in Afghanistan

16 hours ago
UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change ..

UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality

16 hours ago
 Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as res ..

Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as reservoir hits critical level

16 hours ago
 Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review mon ..

Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review monsoon response

16 hours ago
 Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs to ensure timely completion o ..

16 hours ago
 Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during fl ..

Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during flood

16 hours ago
 Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency

Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan