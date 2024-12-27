Awareness Session On Deficiency Of Vitamin A And D Held
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Nutrition International in collaboration with the health department held an awareness session on “ benefits of fortification of edible oil, deficiency of vitamin A and D” here Friday.
Over 30 lady health supervisors, workers from district Jhang participated in the session.
Zonal Manager Food Fortification Programme Muhammad Irfan sensitized the participants about the role of food fortification to overcome deficiency of nutrition in human health.
He said that half of the women and children of the total population in Pakistan were facing micro-nutrients deficiency. Vitamin-A and D are on top of the list, he added.
He said that about 9.9 million people including 7.2 million women were suffering from osteoporosis disease.
He said that food fortification was an easy process to overcome the deficiency of nutrition.
Incharge IRMNCH programme district Jhang Dr Ambreen Sarwar also spoke on the occasion.
