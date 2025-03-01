Awareness Session On 'Diabetes, Ramadan, Knowledge, Health' Held
Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2025 | 08:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) The Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry, in collaboration with Diabetes Telecare, successfully organized a Diabetes Awareness Session on the topic "Diabetes and Ramadan: Knowledge, Practice, and Health."
The session featured Dr. Sania Bashir, a renowned dialectologist and founder of Diabetes Telecare, who provided a comprehensive briefing on managing diabetes during Ramadan.
Dr. Sania Bashir emphasized that while diabetes cannot be completely cured, it can certainly be controlled. She highlighted a concerning statistic that one in every four Pakistanis is affected by Type 2 diabetes, and the disease impacts the body from head to toe. Alarmingly, diabetes is now being diagnosed in individuals under the age of 30, including children.
She advised diabetic patients to monitor their blood sugar levels regularly during Ramadan, ensuring that fasting blood sugar remains at 100 mg/dL, random blood sugar at 120 mg/dL, and HbA1c at 140 mg/dL or below. She further stressed that individuals with heart disease, stroke history, kidney complications, or pregnancy should observe fasting only under a doctor’s supervision.
Dr. Sania also stated that if blood sugar drops below 70 mg/dL or exceeds 300 mg/dL while fasting, the individual must break the fast immediately to prevent serious health complications. She highlighted the importance of regular exercise for diabetic patients and strongly recommended consulting a doctor before Ramadan to adjust medication and insulin dosages accordingly. Additionally, she advised diabetic individuals to avoid high-fat, fried foods, and white flour-based products to maintain optimal health.
Addressing the session, HCSTSI Senior Vice President Ahmad Idrees Chohan emphasized the significance of this informative seminar, as it directly relates to lifestyle and well-being. He pointed out that diabetes is spreading rapidly worldwide, and Pakistan is no exception. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 33 million people in Pakistan suffer from diabetes, with an additional 14 million individuals in the pre-diabetic stage, putting them at high risk of developing the disease. He stressed that diabetes is not just an illness but a lifestyle adjustment that individuals must learn to manage effectively.
HCSTSI Vice President Shan Sehgal reiterated the Chamber’s commitment not only to business development but also to the health and welfare of its members. He stated that many business professionals become so deeply engaged in their work that they neglect their health. However, it is crucial to understand that a healthy entrepreneur is the foundation of a successful business. This is why HCSTSI, in collaboration with Diabetes Telecare Hyderabad, took this initiative to educate members on diabetes management and healthy practices during Ramadan.
The session also featured an interactive Q&A segment, where Executive Committee Members Muhammad Akram Ansari, Saleemuddin Qureshi, Ch. Muhammad Aslam, Dr. Kishan Chand and Shaikh Ghulam Rasool actively participated by asking insightful questions.
APP/nsm
