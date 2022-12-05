UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Awareness session on Employes Old Age Benefits held at SCCI

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Speakers at an awareness session on Employees Social Security Institutions (ESSI) and Employees' Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) Laws underlined the need of bringing changes in present factories laws and regulations.

The awareness session held under aegis of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and sponsored by GIZ – a German Development Agency here at the chamber's house, said in press release here on Monday.

President SCCI, Muhammad Ishaq chaired the session which was attended by representatives of various factories, traders, importers and exporters, and members of relevant stakeholders.

SCCI senior vice president Shahid Hussain, Deputy Director Evaluation and Monitoring ESSI Saqib Khan, memebrs of the chamber's executive committee Naeem Qasmi, Lal Badshah, Munawar Khurshid, Hamza Ibrahim Butt, Waqar Ahmad, Faiz Muhammad, Muhammad Nisar Khan, Rahid Iqbal Siddique, Aqib Ismail, Mohsin Wadood, Small Industrial Estate Association Kohat Road Peshawar president Waheed Arif Awan and others were present in the sensitization session.

GIZ Consultant Faiz Muhammad briefed the participants regarding main objectives of the awareness program, while consultant Sharif Khan Khattak through his multi-media presentation comprehensively highlighted the significance of ESSI and EOBI Laws.

It is imperative to bring changes in laws pertaining factories, Ishaq stressed.

He emphasized that the business community should get awareness about laws and regulations.

The SCCI chief called upon the relevant institutions to avoid harassing the business community on the pretext of enforcing laws in order to keep their dignity intact.

The speakers said, "The business community is ready to cooperate with relevant institutions in enforcement of relevant laws. However, they said unnecessary actions and harassment are intolerable." Ishaq thanked the GIZ for providing financial and technical assistance for holding training, seminars and awareness sessions for the business community. He revealed SCCI has planned to organize more trainings and awareness sessions in the coming days.

The chamber's president elaborated that the main purpose of the training sessions was to sensitize the business community about laws and regulations and build up their capacity as per modern requirements.

Ishaq appreciated the participants for taking keen interests and active participation in the training/awareness session.

He vowed, "The SCCI will continue its efforts to enhance capacity and skills of business while keeping in modern needs and continue to create awareness about new policies, laws and regulations gradually."

