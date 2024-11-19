Open Menu

Awareness Session On Family Planning

Faizan Hashmi Published November 19, 2024 | 07:33 PM

Awareness session on family planning

District Population Welfare Office Multan organized an awareness and discussion session to sensitize people about issues triggering from an increasing population trend, at the Multan Press Club

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) District Population Welfare Office Multan organized an awareness and discussion session to sensitize people about issues triggering from an increasing population trend, at the Multan Press Club.

The session was attended by journalists, columnists, and anchors. Prof. Dr. Shehzad Ali, Director of Mass Media Department, Bahauddin Zakariya University, was the chief guest, while Sajjad Jahaniyan, Director of Public Relations, Multan Division, attended as the special guest. Senior producer Mirza Athar represented Radio Pakistan Multan, while senior journalists Rafiq Qureshi and Dr. Arshad Baloch from the Auqaf Department also shared their views.

District demographer Muhammad Asif Khan briefed the attendees about the department's performance and impact of the rising population and decreasing resources.

Dr. Iffat Umar, Deputy District Population Welfare Officer, explained family planning methods and their benefits.

Prof. Dr. Shehzad Ali emphasized the importance of family planning, urging individuals to plan their families wisely. Sajjad Jahaniyan highlighted the need for all departments, especially media, to contribute to controlling the population.

District Population Welfare Officer Mehar Khizar Hayat thanked the participants and stressed collective efforts for addressing the population challenge. He urged everyone to support the Population Welfare Department's initiatives.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Population Welfare Mehar Bahauddin Zakariya University Family Media All From

Recent Stories

Vawda terms PTI’s upcoming protest face-saving t ..

Vawda terms PTI’s upcoming protest face-saving tactics

2 minutes ago
 Three police officials booked in fake currency sca ..

Three police officials booked in fake currency scam

2 minutes ago
 Naat competition held on 2nd day of academic week ..

Naat competition held on 2nd day of academic week of FBISE

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan Pavilion hosts panel discussion on Buildi ..

Pakistan Pavilion hosts panel discussion on Building Resilient Food Systems at C ..

3 minutes ago
 Teenager gunned down in Wah Cantt

Teenager gunned down in Wah Cantt

3 minutes ago
 TEVTA projects reviewed in KP

TEVTA projects reviewed in KP

6 minutes ago
Intensity of smog decreases in Punjab; Lahore stil ..

Intensity of smog decreases in Punjab; Lahore still polluted

6 minutes ago
 Encroachments removed from Sargodha Road

Encroachments removed from Sargodha Road

6 minutes ago
 All issues of Karachi Metropolitan University to b ..

All issues of Karachi Metropolitan University to be resolved: Mayor Karachi

30 minutes ago
 Int’l kabaddi festival held at Kartarpur

Int’l kabaddi festival held at Kartarpur

6 minutes ago
 LDA reclaims 55 plots

LDA reclaims 55 plots

30 minutes ago
 Traffic police apprehend 80 underage bikers

Traffic police apprehend 80 underage bikers

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan