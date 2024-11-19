Awareness Session On Family Planning
Faizan Hashmi Published November 19, 2024 | 07:33 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) District Population Welfare Office Multan organized an awareness and discussion session to sensitize people about issues triggering from an increasing population trend, at the Multan Press Club.
The session was attended by journalists, columnists, and anchors. Prof. Dr. Shehzad Ali, Director of Mass Media Department, Bahauddin Zakariya University, was the chief guest, while Sajjad Jahaniyan, Director of Public Relations, Multan Division, attended as the special guest. Senior producer Mirza Athar represented Radio Pakistan Multan, while senior journalists Rafiq Qureshi and Dr. Arshad Baloch from the Auqaf Department also shared their views.
District demographer Muhammad Asif Khan briefed the attendees about the department's performance and impact of the rising population and decreasing resources.
Dr. Iffat Umar, Deputy District Population Welfare Officer, explained family planning methods and their benefits.
Prof. Dr. Shehzad Ali emphasized the importance of family planning, urging individuals to plan their families wisely. Sajjad Jahaniyan highlighted the need for all departments, especially media, to contribute to controlling the population.
District Population Welfare Officer Mehar Khizar Hayat thanked the participants and stressed collective efforts for addressing the population challenge. He urged everyone to support the Population Welfare Department's initiatives.
