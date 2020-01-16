UrduPoint.com
Awareness Session On FATF Recommendations Held

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 07:36 PM

A one-day orientation session was held on Thursday to create awareness among non-profit organizations (NPOs) about the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) recommendations to pull Pakistan out of its gray list

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :A one-day orientation session was held on Thursday to create awareness among non-profit organizations (NPOs) about the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) recommendations to pull Pakistan out of its gray list.

Pakistan Peace Collective (PPC), a project of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in collaboration with National Counter-Terrorism Authority (NACTA) and Social Welfare and Baitulmal Department (SWBD), organized the session here at the Social Welfare Office.

Social Welfare and Baitul Maal Secretary Zahid Saleem Gondal was the chief guest at the session while NACTA Director Israr Ahmed Abbasi and more than hundred leading NPOs representatives attended the session.

The NACTA Director gave a comprehensive presentation on regulatory requirement of anti-money laundering and countering of terrorism financing as well as implementation mechanism of United Nation Sanctions Regime under Resolution 1267 and 1373 for terrorist organizations and individuals operating under the garb of NPOs.

The session focused on relevant recommendations of the FATF as well as findings of National Terror Financing Risk Assessment including directions/ channels and sources of terrorism financing.

The Secretary Social Welfare and Baitul Maal said that the NPOs were playing a vital role in development and uplifting of communities at grass-roots level. Keeping in view their role and responsibilities, he said, such sessions were instrumental in avoiding the risk of misuse of NPOs in money-laundering and crowed funding transactions (CFT).

At the end, the Secretary Social Welfare presented a souvenir to NACTA Director Israr Ahmed Abbasi as memento of the event.

