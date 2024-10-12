Awareness Session On Free Treatment Of Congenital Clubfoot Held At SAFECO
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 12, 2024 | 09:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) In connection with the awareness campaign on free treatment of congenital clubfoot, an event was organized at SAFCO in which Dr. Shafiq Musvi, Muhammad Afzal Qureshi and Tayyab Ahmed of Prime Medical Specialists Group and Prime Hospital Bahria Town provided information about the causes of children's twisting feet and the facility of their free treatment.
He said that mothers, delivery nurses and midwives should be made aware that if a child is born with a crooked foot, it can be straightened gradually within a month without any expense or pain. But if such measures are delayed for months, the cost of treatment increases, and if it takes years, three different operations are required, costing several lakhs.
Doctors said that we inform people to bring children with club feet to our hospital in Karachi for free treatment, which will not incur any cost, and the child will be saved from lifelong disability.
He said that operations worth lakhs of rupees are also done in his hospital free of charge, the aim of his campaign is to inform people that they should treat children at an early stage to avoid major suffering.
Dr. Shafiq Musyi said that even when the baby is in the mother's womb, ultrasound can tell whether its feet are bent or straight. In addition, there are five symptoms of clubfoot after childbirth.
These symptoms include the feet being generally short and wide, the heel downwards and the forefoot pointing up.
Other symptoms include heel stiffness, narrowing of the heel,and includes a stiffening of the shin tendon.
Earlier, SAFWCO group founder Suleman G. Abro thanked the doctors and said that Dr. Mousavi and his team are working under a great cause for which we are proud.
