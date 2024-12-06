Awareness Session on gender based violence held at Khursheed Begum College

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Senior Psychologist, Syeda Quratul Ain Shah associated with Women Development Department Hyderabad has said that her department and JICA have been jointly working to create a society free from gender-based violence.

She said hat the victims of gender-based violence are not only Pakistani women but now it's a global issue.

She expressed these views on Friday, in a session organized with the students of Khursheed Begum Girls Degree College Hyderabad. The session was held as part of the 16-day activities on gender-based violence, in which the college students were informed about the issues related to gender-based violence.

Addressing the participants, Qurat-ul-Ain Shah said that due to the increasing incidents of violence, legislation was being enacted at the global level and various programs were also organized for the awareness of the people to create a society where Women can feel safe and secure.

"We can create a safe society for women with the help of better education and awareness, legal action, social support and training of men", she added.

She said that women often face domestic violence, sexual exploitation, harassment and other forms of atrocities that have serious effects on their physical and mental health. She added that the solution to this problem was possible through collective efforts, education, awareness and legal reforms and in this context and all should continue to fight together.