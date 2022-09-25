Awareness session on Global Undergraduate-Pakistan Program held at UoT

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :An awareness session on "The Global Undergraduate Pakistan Program" was organized by the Department of Natural and Basic Sciences at University of Turbat (UoT).

Dietitian Parveen Noor was the guest speaker of the session, said press release issued here.

Faculty members and students attended the session.

Speaking on the occasion, Dietitian Perveen Noor said that "The Global Undergraduate Pakistan Program is designed to award undergraduate Pakistani students enrolled at a university in Pakistan. It offers cultural/academic exchange through a non-degree program for a semester at a university in The United State of America.

" Sharing his views on the occasion, Dr. Haneef Ur Rahman, Dean Faculty of Science and Engineering extended his gratitude to Perveen Noor for conducting an awareness session with the students of Turbat University.

The Biotechnology Society, Department of Natural and Basic Sciences, University of Turbat (UoT) also organized its 1st seminar on Development Biology at Turbat University. Dr. Saneet, Assistant Professor Mekran Medical college, Turbat delivered a lecture on the Organogenesis and Development of Humans in the seminar.

The seminar was attended by the faculty members and students of the department.