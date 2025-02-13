Open Menu

Awareness Session On Harassment At Workplace Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2025 | 09:39 PM

Awareness session on harassment at workplace held

A significant awareness session on workplace harassment was held on Thursday at the BiBi Aseefa Bhutto Dental College in Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) A significant awareness session on workplace harassment was held on Thursday at the BiBi Aseefa Bhutto Dental College in Larkana.

Sindh Regional Head Sabeeka Shah was the chief guest, and the event saw participation from SMBBMU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Nusrat Shah, faculty members, and a large number of students.

The session aimed to educate attendees about their rights and legal protections in the workplace, emphasizing the importance of creating a safe and professional environment.

Sabeeka Shah stressed that harassment at the workplace is a legal offense and highlighted the need for law enforcement to raise awareness about this issue.

Shah also emphasized the importance of informing women about the laws that protect them from harassment at work.

She reminded institutions that they are legally required to display the Harassment Act, establish inquiry committees, and showcase their code of conduct.

The session also featured a presentation by Assistant Legal Officer Mohammad Alyan, who explained the legal framework of the Harassment at Workplace Act and discussed the available mechanisms for reporting and redressal.

Recent Stories

WGS 2025: Bangladesh’s Interim Leader shares vis ..

WGS 2025: Bangladesh’s Interim Leader shares vision of rebuilding society, res ..

11 minutes ago
 US funding cuts threaten global health response, W ..

US funding cuts threaten global health response, WHO chief warns

7 minutes ago
 Audit initiated to ensure transparent use of tax f ..

Audit initiated to ensure transparent use of tax funds in healthcare: Minister S ..

9 minutes ago
 WGS25: PwC Middle East spotlights government innov ..

WGS25: PwC Middle East spotlights government innovation with insights on healthc ..

26 minutes ago
 Ahmad Adil's poetry collection "Aalam-e-Imkaan" la ..

Ahmad Adil's poetry collection "Aalam-e-Imkaan" launched

7 minutes ago
 One killed in Karachi road accident

One killed in Karachi road accident

7 minutes ago
Eco tourism system being introduced: Nabeel Javed

Eco tourism system being introduced: Nabeel Javed

2 minutes ago
 PHA organizes Children's Festival at Bagh-e-Jinnah

PHA organizes Children's Festival at Bagh-e-Jinnah

2 minutes ago
 Awareness session on harassment at workplace held

Awareness session on harassment at workplace held

2 minutes ago
 Govt adopts phased approach to rationalize gas pri ..

Govt adopts phased approach to rationalize gas pricing: Law Minister

17 minutes ago
 LHC praises Punjab govt's environmental protection ..

LHC praises Punjab govt's environmental protection efforts

2 minutes ago
 16 outlaws nabbed; drugs & weapons seized

16 outlaws nabbed; drugs & weapons seized

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan