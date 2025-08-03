Awareness session on IPR held at DPO office

(@FahadShabbir)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) An important lecture on the protection of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) was organized at the District Police Officer (DPO) office Lodhran in collaboration with Oxford University Press.

The session aimed to raise awareness among police officers about copyright laws, online content theft, and legal proceedings related to IPR violations.

The lecture was led by renowned legal experts Barrister Bilal Haider and Syed Sami Azhar Gardezi, who provided comprehensive guidance on the legal framework, enforcement mechanisms, and challenges surrounding intellectual property protection.

The speakers emphasized the increasing relevance of IPR in the digital age and the critical role law enforcement played in safeguarding creative and academic assets.

Speaking on the occasion, DPO Capt (R) Ali Bin Tariq highlighted that police must be equipped not only to tackle traditional crimes but also to address emerging challenges such as cybercrime and digital theft.

Barrister Bilal Haider pointed out that online content theft was not only unethical but a criminal offense.

Syed Sami Azhar Gardezi added that the protection of intellectual and academic assets was crucial for national development. The session concluded with an interactive Q&A segment, where officers engaged with the experts to discuss practical measures for preventing IPR-related crimes and carrying out legal action effectively.