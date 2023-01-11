UrduPoint.com

Awareness Session On Islamic Principles Of Business Tomorrow

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Awareness session on Islamic Principles of Business tomorrow

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :An awareness session titled "Islamic Principles of business" will be held here on January 12, Thursday, under the auspices of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI).

According to SCCI sources, renowned Islamic scholar Alhaj Abu-Al-Bayan Muhammad Azhar Attari will deliver a special about the Islamic principles of trade.

SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik will chair the session.

Senior Vice President (SVP) Wahub Jahangir and Vice President (VP) Amir Majeed Sheikh, SCCI Chairman Committee for Religious and Cultural Affairs Mohsin Gul and ChairmanCommittee for Events Khalil along with executive committee members will also participatein the session.

