Awareness Session On Local Government (LG) System

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 06:27 PM

BAJUAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ): District Administration and Local Government (LG) Department here Wednesday arranged a session creating awareness among people about LG system.

The session among others was attended by Secretary LG, Matasim, Deputy Commissioner, Usman Mehsud and leading notables.

On the occasion, participants were informed about the benefits of the system and its future impacts.

It was said that the system would help resolving basic issues of people besides providing them a platform to forward their suggestions and proposals.

