Awareness Session On Provincial Ombudsman’s Services Held At Thai Forest School Abbottabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 25, 2024 | 06:40 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) An awareness session was organized at Thai Forest School in Abbottabad under the guidance of Provincial Ombudsman of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Jamaluddin Shah.

The session aimed to educate participants about the objectives, functions, and public access mechanisms of the Provincial Ombudsman’s office.

The event was hosted by Principal of Thai Forest School Syed Tariq Shah, who highlighted the institution’s key achievements. He emphasized that the school plays a crucial role in providing practical training and advancing the professional skills of foresters.

During his address, the Principal also acknowledged the significant contribution of the Provincial Ombudsman’s office in ensuring the timely delivery of justice.

He commended the Ombudsman for its commitment to providing merit-based justice to the public, ensuring that ordinary citizens receive fair treatment without delay.

