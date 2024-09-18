Awareness session on PSQCA’s role for industry on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), in collaboration with Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA), has arranged an awareness session on “Role of PSQCA in Standardization, Conformity Assessment and Regulatory Affairs” on Thursday at LCCI Auditorium.

Director Standards Development Centre PSQCA Engr.

Muhammad Rizwan, along with Deputy Director Asghar Ali, Assistant Directors Nauman Khaliq, Syed Taimoor, Muhammad Awais Arshad will provide an overview of the department and its significance in standardization, conformity assessment, and regulatory affairs.

Detailed briefing would be provided to the business community about the testing, inspection, and certification processes to ensure compliance with established standards and the house would be open for questions to clarify roles and functions of PSQCA.