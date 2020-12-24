Awareness session on Punjab Rozgar scheme held

UrduPoint.com
Punjab Small Industries Corporation department organized an awareness session on 'Punjab Rozgar' scheme on Thursday

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi and MPA Shahida Ahmad Hayat especially participated in the session.

Speaking on this occasion, DC said that Punjab Rozgar scheme is government's revolutionary step and urged the unemployed youth to get maximum benefit from the opportunity.

He directed officials to launch awareness drive at tehsil level regarding the programme.

MPA Shahida Hameed said that purpose of launching Punjab Rozgar scheme is to support the poor people.

She informed that over Rs 30 billion loans were being offered to over 16 lac youngsters through this programme.

She further said that restoration of small industry has been started under supervision of Prime Minister and Punjab CM.

Director Punjab small industries corporation Ammara Manzoor briefed the participants about Rozgar scheme and government steps on establishment of small industry at domestic level.

The participants of the session termed Punjab Rozgar scheme a historical step of the incumbent government.

