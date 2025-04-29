Awareness session on RTI held at Ekkaghund

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Sayed Saadat Jahan, Deputy Director Communication, KP Information Commission (KPIC) has said that Right To Information (RTI) laws have become a symbol of a country’s commitment to good governance.

"Good governance means that there are fair laws, rules and regulations which are enforced impartially. Countries with access to information laws are also believed to be less corrupt because these have the added tool with which they can demand information and thus make the government more transparent."

Saadat Jahan said this while addressing a session on RTI, arranged by the Commission in collaboration with a non-governmental organization Youth Alliance for Peace and Development (YAPD) at Government Degree College, Ekkaghund, District Mohamand.

District Youth Officer along with other representatives of district administration, faculty members, and students in a large number participated in the session.

The students were provided with RTI application forms, and enlightened on the procedure of filing RTI requests to government institutions.

Concluding the session, Jahan stated that the RTI Law has made it incumbent upon government departments to proactively disclose information of public importance in their websites.

It has very few exemptions for disclosing information; and the process for asking information has been made very easy and public-friendly involving very little cost.