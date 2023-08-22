Awareness session on safe, legal migration abroad held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Labor Education Organization Mardan and the Migrant Resource Center on Tuesday organized an awareness session on safe and legal migration to other countries for citizens in Tehsil Katling, District Mardan.

The aim of this awareness session was to provide legitimate information to participants regarding migration for employment, education, or residence in foreign countries and the hazards associated with illegal migration.

Tahseen Ullah, a counselor from the Migrant Resource Center, and Hassan from Labor Education, said that most people choose to migrate abroad for a better future and according to research, the main reason for adopting illegal migration is the lack of authentic information and knowledge.

They said that many people believed that they could move abroad on a minimum budget through illegal means but they fell prey to human traffickers.

They advised the youth to always approach a government-registered licensed recruitment agency or an overseas employment corporation established by the government to find a job overseas.

The speakers said that these awareness sessions were being arranged in different districts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to provide all information about legal and safe migration to people free of charge.