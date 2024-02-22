Awareness Session On 'Self-knowledge Builds Self-esteem'
Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2024 | 03:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) An awareness session titled 'How self-knowledge builds self-esteem' was held for the students of Government Comprehensive Girls Higher Secondary School, Madina Town, here on Thursday.
The session, arranged by the Hometown Community Foundation Punjab, was presided over by Principal Higher Secondary school Qamar Sultana, while the chief guest was the coordinator of the foundation and former principal Government MC Higher Secondary School, Kotwali Road Faisalabad Rao Muhammad Iqbal. A large number of female teachers and students were also present.
Coordinator Rao Muhammad Iqbal told the session that a person who did not discuss his problems with anyone gets depressed which leads him towards suicide, but people, who share their problems with their friends as well near and dear ones could find solution to their issues. He said that Almighty Allah did not create anyone without a reason, so recognise your qualities which would lessen your problems.
Be positive about others and think positively, he advised.
Renowned psychologist Hafsa Ahsan said "we know very little about ourselves. When we are aware of ourselves, confidence develops. Everyone should know their abilities which will improve social values." She said "we should know ourselves and others’ qualities and weaknesses for solving problems, but it could be done only if you are confident. "Self-confidence is a lamp that lights all the paths by which you can make decisions," she opined.
Principal Qamar Sultana urged the participants to do your accountability and analysis before going to the bed and always respect the teachers as well as elders.
President Hometown Community Foundation Muhammad Saleem Bulandia, Executive Director Mohammad Athar, Psychologists Shama Jawad, Iqra Jabin and Amna Qadir also participated.
