Awareness Session On "Standard For Occupational Health & Safety Systems" Held

Published January 27, 2023

Awareness session on "Standard for Occupational Health & Safety Systems" held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :As part of its "Power with Safety" drive, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) organized a webinar on "International Standard for Occupational Health & Safety Management Systems ISO-45001" in collaboration with Strategic Management Services, Pakistan here on Friday.

Chairman NEPRA, Mr. Tauseef H.

Farooqi in his opening remarks highlighted the importance of the International Standard for Occupational Health & Safety Management Systems ISO-45001 for Power Sector and hoped that this awareness session will immensely contribute to achieving NEPRA goal of zero incidents in the power sector, said a press release.

The webinar was attended by professionals from the entire power sector of Pakistan, as well as NEPRA officials.

The main objective of the webinar was to learn about the requirements of ISO-45001, and its framework.

